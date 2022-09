The annual Lakewood High School Homecoming Weekend Spirit Parade will take place this year on Friday, September 30. The parade steps off from Lakewood Park at 5:30 pm and winds its way up to the high school via Belle, Clifton and Bunts. Come out and cheer on all our Ranger sports teams and clubs then stay and watch the Homecoming Court announcement and Ranger football game. Kickoff versus Parma is 7 pm. GO RANGERS!