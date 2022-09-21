Portrait Quilts On Display At The Quilting Bee

The Quilting Bee's windows are decorated with one-of-a-kind portrait quilts by fiber artist Joanna Ellis. Joanna’s quilts have been featured in numerous publications, including the most recent edition of Quilting Arts Magazine. Her creations have been displayed at several quilt shows, including the prestigious Houston International Quilt show. Two of her recent pieces – "Fascination" and "First Bite of Summer" - will be exhibited in Houston this November.



Joanna, a member of the Lakewood High School Class of ’67, currently resides in Parma. Her fiber art journey began with needle and bobbin lace, weaving, and spinning. She discovered art quilts after creating her first quilt – a tumbling block pattern – in 2015. Her art quilt subjects include people and animals.



You can meet the artist on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. at The Quilting Bee, 15709 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood. Joanna will discuss her creative process, share some additional art pieces, and answer your questions. Call 216-712-6579 to reserve a spot – space is limited. Please consider a donation at the door – which will be given to Turtle Survival Alliance, one of Joanna’s favorite charities.



Joanna’s quilts will be on display in The Quilting Bee's windows until September 30, 2022.

Suzanne Bednarchik is the owner of The Quilting Bee and a Lakewood resident.