LHS Boasts Five National Merit Scholars

Lakewood High School seniors Tyler DiLoreto, James Holland, and Madeline Oldfield have been named Semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Corp. competition. This designation recognizes Tyler, James, and Madeline as among the top students in the nation. LHS also can boast two Commended Students, seniors Alexander Peterson and Lila Wright.

Based on their PSAT score from the 2022-2022 school year, Tyler, James, and Madeline join the group of 16,000 Semifinalists across the country. These academic standouts rose to the top of more than 1.6 million students who took the PSAT. Semifinalists represent less than 1% of U. S. high school seniors and are the highest scoring entrants in their state. Semifinalists are designated on a state-representational basis. The number of Semifinalists named in each state is proportional to the state's percentage of the national total of graduating high school seniors.

Tyler, James, and Madeline are now eligible to continue on in the competition in hopes of being named a Finalist and receiving one of more than 7,500 scholarships worth nearly $30 million to be awarded in the spring. More than 15,000 of the 16,000 nationwide Semifinalists are expected to advance to the Finalist level, and in February they will be notified of this designation.

National Merit Scholarship Corp. Commended Students are among the top 5% of PSAT scorers. Although Alexander and Lila do not move on in the scholarship competition, we recognize them as among the best students in the state.

Congratulations to these five academic superstars!