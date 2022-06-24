LHS Boasts 10 Regional Orchestra Qualifiers

Congratulations to the 10 Lakewood High musicians chosen to be part of the Ohio Music Educators Association’s Northeast Ohio Regional Orchestra and an additional congrats to senior violinist Lydia Kress on being selected for the All-State Orchestra!. Students must qualify for the Regional Orchestra to be eligible for a spot with the All-State Orchestra. Jill King earned alternate status for the All-State ensemble.

The 10 LHS musicians will perform with the Regional ensemble on Nov. 3 at EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall in Akron. The All-State ensemble performs at the OMEA annual conference, which will be held in Columbus in early February.

Northeast Regional Orchestra qualifiers:

Eileen Brady - violin

Willow Detmar - bass

Jill King - cello

Margot King - violin

Lydia Kress - viola

Jaden Mills - bass

Madeline Oldfield - viola

Jaxson Riley - cello

Bryce Sandoval - cello

Bode Smith - violin

Congratulations to these talented and dedicated students!