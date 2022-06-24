Lakewood City Schools Honor Karen Lee, Super Volunteer

On September 7th the Board of Education gave well-deserved recognition to uber volunteer Karen Lee. Karen has spearheaded the Supplies 4 Success drive for more than a decade and in the process has collected tens of thousands of supplies from our community. She has also served on many levy committees, PTAs, the Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation Board of Trustees, and much more throughout the community. Karen, We are ever grateful for your work and dedication to the Lakewood City Schools!