LHS junior Leah Campbell delivered a well researched, highly informative presentation on anti-ERA conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly today. She also baked bread for the occasion.

Our History Club is off to a strong start! Leah did a great job exploring Schlafly's background/education and ideology, as well as the powerful influence she had on the conservative movement. Beyond that, Leah placed Schlafly's ascent and influence within the broader historical context of the 60's and 70's.

We learned a lot from Leah today. Long Live Lakewood.