Friends Of Madison Park Launches Sporting Goods Library

Friends of Madison Park proudly announces the opening of the Madison Park Little Free Locker Room. This community resource, inspired by our city’s numerous Little Free Libraries, is intended to offer any park visitor the opportunity to borrow or contribute sporting goods equipment while enjoying recreation within Madison Park.

The Madison Park Little Free Locker Room features a selection of sporting goods available for use by any park visitor on a first-come, first-served basis. Current items available in the Locker Room include sports balls (soccer, basketball, volleyball and football), frisbees, wiffle ball supplies, sidewalk chalk and more. An air pump for balls and bikes is also available onsite.

This sporting goods library is located in the center of our park along the eastern fence of the futsal courts near the historic skate house. It will remain open through the end of November, then resume operation next spring.

“We are excited to offer the Madison Park Little Free Locker Room as a unique amenity to improve access to recreational opportunities in our park,” said Matt Bixenstine, president of Friends of Madison Park. “Madison Park is beloved by countless members of our community and serves a population from a variety of socioeconomic backgrounds. It’s our hope the Locker Room will enhance opportunities for play and enjoyment for any and all park-goers. This project has been in the works since last winter, and we are grateful for support from our partners at the City of Lakewood and The Lakewood Foundation for helping us to bring this vision to fruition.”

Park visitors are encouraged to make use of items from the Locker Room and return them once done. Donations of new or gently-used sporting goods can also be left onsite by community members. Friends of Madison Park will monitor the Locker Room and replenish inventory as needed. A ‘rules for use’ sign is posted on the fence next to the Locker Room.

Friends of Madison Park thanks our board members and the following individuals for helping to make the Locker Room a reality: Matt Clark, JP Ptacek, Sam Paynter, Steve Evanko, Michael Purdy, Roman Ducu and Kurt Matej.

Matt Bixenstine enjoys all things Lakewood, especially walking his basset hound through Madison Park.