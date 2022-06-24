Expanding The Scooter Program

Cuyahoga County, in coordination with the City of Cleveland, NOACA, Bike Cleveland, and a number of partner cities throughout the region, is looking to expand the existing network of public bicycles and scooters to reach a broader community of users. As part of this effort, the county & partners have identified locations for bike and scooter “rebalancing hubs” (or parking locations) that are intended to host & organize scooters and e-bikes when not in use.



This month, the county is seeking public comment. Residents can use an interactive map to explore existing and proposed locations for rebalancing stations and provide feedback and comments. Residents can zoom in to find locations of interest to them, click on a location to access additional information, then click “provide feedback” to share feedback on a specific location. Residents can also provide general feedback directly on the website. Public comment will be open until Friday, September 30th. Locations and recommendations will then be reviewed by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) prior to final consideration for implementation in 2023. For more info, visit http://ow.ly/BxgR50KJaRy.