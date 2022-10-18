Events At Lakewood Public Library

Knit & Lit Book Club

Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Meeting Room

Come share your passion for great literature and show off your knitting, crocheting, counted cross-stitch, embroidery and quilting works-in-progress.

October 18, 2022 "The Bee and The Fly" by Lorraine Tosiello and Jane Cavolina

Booked for Murder Book Club

Thursdays at 7:00 p.m.

If you share a passion for mystery, join the group each month to discuss your favorites and selections made by group members.

October 20, 2022 "The Company of Demons" by Michael Jordan

Meet the Author: "Celebrating Our Past - Creating Our Future: 90 Years of Creating Arts Experiences at Beck Center for the Arts"

by Lucinda Einhouse

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

As one of the largest performing arts and education centers in Northeast Ohio, Beck Center for the Arts has a rich tradition of arts experiences. Founded in 1933 as the Lakewood Little Theatre, generations of performers have gotten their start at Beck Center. Lucinda (Cindy) Einhouse is the president and CEO of Beck Center for the Arts and has been a member of the Cleveland arts community for over forty years. Books will be available for sale and signing at this event.

Meet the Author: "Pottery Town Blues": Short Stories

by Karen Kotrba

Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

In "Pottery Town Blues," life along the Ohio River is told through the perspective of characters who exist at the intersection of Appalachia and the Rust Belt. The citizens struggle to make and remake their lives, experiencing success and loss along the way. Karen Kotrba is a writing instructor at Baldwin-Wallace University and a recipient of an Ohio Arts Council Individual Excellence award for fiction. Books will be available for sale and signing at this event.

Presentation- Getting Students Involved in History

Presentation by Mary Manning, PhD

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Every spring, students from Greater Cleveland compete in National History Day. The program began in Cleveland in 1974 and builds college and career skills by making the historical past relevant to the present and the future. Mary Manning, coordinator of History Day at the Western Reserve Historical Society, will discuss the benefits for participants and provide samples of local entries. This program is presented in partnership with the Lakewood Historical Society.

