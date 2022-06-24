District Strategic Plan Unveiled

The Lakewood City Schools in early 2022 embarked on a process to develop a three-year strategic plan that will be the District's roadmap for the years ahead. In partnership with The Impact Group, the District gathered input from approximately 1,600 stakeholders including Board of Education members, families, students, business leaders, nonprofit leaders and the greater Lakewood community. The input was gathered through virtual and in-person focus groups, one-on-one conversations and an electronic survey.

Through the process of listening to our stakeholders, themes emerged that helped the District focus its plan on seven goals and objectives as outlined below:

Academic Achievement and Technology

Climate, Culture and Wellness

Communications

Human Resources and Business Operations

Curriculum & Professional Development

Extracurriculars - Athletics, Arts and more

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging

District officials believe these goals reflect the core values of the Lakewood City Schools and are accompanied by actionable objectives that will inform all District decisions moving forward. An administrative director has been assigned to each goal and will be responsible for reporting progress on each goal monthly. You can view the specific objectives and the overall plan on the District website under the Find It Fast button on the homepage.

Together, with the District's Vision of a Lakewood Graduate and the new strategic plan, Lakewood City Schools will continue to build on its legacy of excellence.