Children’s And Youth Services Programs

Family Weekend Wonders

Looking for weekend entertainment for the whole family? Look no further! Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays- 10:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Saturdays- 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays- 10:30 a.m.

Homework Help

For Students in Kindergarten through Eighth Grade

August – May

Monday through Friday, 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Main Library Homework Room and Madison Branch

Students who need a little extra help with homework or just want a cool place to work can come to the Library for Homework Help to get assistance and to use the Library’s resources in a quiet place free of distractions. Students can use their library card to check out a Chrome Book to use in the Library and have access to a variety of school supplies including pencils, pens, crayons, markers, calculators, protractors, and more. In addition, students with Eureka Math™ homework will find grade level Homework Helpers workbooks, companion guides to Eureka Math™. A library staff member is on hand and available to assist with everything from spelling words to solving math problems. No registration is required.

Adapted Story Time

For You and You and Your 3-to-7-Year Old Child.

Saturday, September 24, 2022 2:00-3:00 p.m.

Main Library Toddler Story Time Room

In this story time, children with varying learning styles and abilities will learn with their caregivers in a safe, supportive environment, where respect and appreciation for differences is encouraged. This thirty-minute story time is designed for children who may not be flourishing in a traditional story time experience. Story time will be followed by a time for socialization. Siblings may also attend. Please register each child who will attend. Registration is required. Register online at https://connectingforkids.org/library.