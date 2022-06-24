Baby Bargain Bonanza Set For September 24

Join the Lakewood Early Childhood PTA for Baby Bargain Bonanza on Saturday September 24 at Garfield Middle School, 13114 Detroit Ave. Shop gently used clothes and toys for kids, handmade goods, coffee and a bake sale. Early Admission is at 8:30 am for $5. Regular Admission at 9:30 am is only $1! Check out our HUGE big item room. Additional parking is available behind the school. To learn about volunteer opportunities or to reserve a table please visit:

https://www.lecpta.com/bbb