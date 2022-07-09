Strike Up The Band: Lakewood Light The Night Music Fest Fund Raiser For The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Following the great hiatus, lifelong Lakewood resident, stalwart and impressario, Billy Blatz, is back once again hosting his annual family-friendly autumn fundsaiser benfiting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Northestern Ohio.



The outdoor festivities will be held Saturday, September 10th from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the Mercury Lounge (formerly The Avenue Tap House ),18206 Detroit Avenue and will be held rain or shine. Admission is $10.



Headlining this year's celebrity bartenders is Olympic Gold Medal Pole Vaultist, Katie Nageotte, of the Lakwood Nageottes, along with perennial favorites, Jennifer Scott and Lakewood legend, Ralphie. The bands featured are Cats on Holiday and Pompous Ass.



"I've had people very close to me pass on from leukemia," says Billy, who grew up on Edwards and Detroit and still lives with his family in town. Moreover, Billy's longtime friend - see Team Hout - has been waging the battle against leukemia and lymphoma. "So the quest to find a cure has been a real personal purpose in my own life for a number of years and I've seen how it can help in saving lives."



Some two years back, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Northeastern Ohio tapped Billy on the shoulder, asking him to come out to Independence. He was welcomed to cheers of recognition for the committed and tireless work he has performed and the money raised over the past years.



"The respect for Billy from the people at the foundation is impressive and heartwarming," says Jackie Ramey, who helped host the event for five years, speaking about the recognition ceremony. "If you know him, he is very humble and unassuming. And to see people reflect that appreciation and glow is really something special."



This event happens rain or shine.

Matthew K. Weiland is a Lakewood resident.