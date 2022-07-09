September Events At Lakewood Public Library

Booked for Murder Book Club

Thursdays at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Meeting Room

If you share a passion for mystery, join the group each month to discuss your favorites and selections made by group members.



September 15, 2022 "The Big Con: The Story of the Confidence Man" by David W. Maurer

Knit & Lit Book Club

Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Meeting Room

Come share your passion for great literature and show off your knitting, crocheting, counted cross-stitch, embroidery and quilting works-in-progress.



September 20, 2022 "The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek" by Kim Michele Richardson



Meet the Author - "Choose To Lead: A Practical Guide for Educational Leadership"

Book by James P. Kubacki

Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

"Choose To Lead" features practical tips drawn from over forty years of educational experience. Author and St. Edward High School President James P. Kubacki encourages educators to develop students into future leaders. Written for school staff, trustees, or anyone interested in education, this book is a starting point for conversation and reflection. James Kubacki is a graduate of St. Ignatius High School, Harvard University and Fordham University. Books will be available for sale and signing at this event.



Meet the Author - "Body of Stars"

Book by Laura Maylene Walter

Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

In a world where female bodies hold the map to the future, Celeste must fight to change her family’s fate. Her childhood freckles, moles and birthmarks come with predictions, but the future may not hold the fate she expects. Author Laura Maylene Walter is the Ohio Center for the Book Fellow at Cleveland Public Library. Her writing has appeared in Poets & Writers, Kenyon Review, and many other publications. Books will be available for sale and signing at this event.



