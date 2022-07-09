Registration Now Open For LakewoodAlive’s 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade

Get ready for a doggone good time! Registration is now open for LakewoodAlive’s 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade, a celebration of costumed canines taking place Saturday, October 15 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Madison Park in Lakewood’s Birdtown Neighborhood.



LakewoodAlive proudly announces Ken Ganley Subaru of Bedford as the Title Sponsor. Spooky Pooch Parade consists of a free-to-attend festival at Madison Park, a parade along Madison Avenue and surrounding streets and an awards presentation. A favorite Halloween tradition for Northeast Ohio dog lovers and their families, this community festival is a one-of-a-kind event in the region, providing a tail-wagging good time for canine and human guests alike. Last year’s Spooky Pooch Parade drew 350 canines and an estimated crowd of 3,000 people.



Pre-registration for the parade is $10 per dog and day-of registration is $15 per dog. Multiple dog discounts are available with pre-registration only. Humans are free. This community event takes place rain or shine, and proceeds from the parade benefit LakewoodAlive, a community-centered nonprofit organization striving to foster and sustain vibrant and welcoming neighborhoods in Lakewood. Register your dog today.



Festivities get underway with the Spooky Pooch Festival beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Madison Park. Enjoy entertainment, kids’ games and dog-related vendors, including rescue groups and other nonprofits offering canine-oriented goods and services. Kids (and all participants) are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes at this family-friendly event.

The much-anticipated dog parade commences at 2 p.m. Dogs of all shapes and sizes dressed in their finest Halloween fashions will strut their stuff along Detroit Avenue. Judges will award prizes beginning at 3:15 p.m. in a number of categories, including Best Pooch & Child, Best Pooch & Adult, Best Pooch & Group, Spookiest Pooch and Best in Show. Contestants must participate in the parade in order to be eligible to win a prize.

“We’re excited for Spooky Pooch Parade to return to Madison Park for its second consecutive year,” said Ian Andrews, Executive Director of LakewoodAlive. “There are so many great neighborhoods in Lakewood and Birdtown is one of our favorites. We are thrilled to celebrate canines and community at Madison Park while embracing park investments made over the past couple of years. This family-friendly community event is a really fun time for everyone who participates.”



For more information and to register your dog, please visit LakewoodAlive.org/SpookyPooch.



The following sponsors generously support the 2022 Spooky Pooch Parade:



Title Sponsor

Ken Ganley Subaru Bedford



Top Dog Sponsor

City of Lakewood



Dedicated Dog Sponsors

Dollar Bank

Inn The Doghouse

Lakewood Public Library, Madison Branch

Milo & Me

Oktober's

Pet's General Store

The Salem Team



Poochy Sponsors

Margaret W. Wong & Associates, LLC

