Ranger Marching Band Festival Sept. 17
We are excited to announce the return of the Lakewood High School Marching Band Festival! The 35th festival will take place this year on Saturday, September 17, 2022. It will kick off with a parade of bands at 6 pm and continue with the first band performance at 6:30 pm. Gates open at 5:30 pm.
This year, the festival, which is the LHS band's biggest fundraiser, will feature 10 Cleveland-area marching bands including:
Berkshire HS
Eastlake North HS
Fairview HS
Hudson HS
Oberlin HS
Rocky River HS
Strongsville HS
Westlake HS
Malone College
...and Lakewood's very own Ranger Marching Band!
Ticket prices are as follows:
Adults - $9 online, $10 cash at the gate
Seniors (55+) - $7 online, $8 cash at the gate
Students (5-17) - $4 online, $5 cash at the gate
Preschoolers - Free!
Programs - $6 online, $7 cash at the gate
Tickets can be purchased at www.payschoolsevents.com/events/details/21636
Bring the the family to this fun, wholesome event full of pageantry and precision!