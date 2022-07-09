Ranger Marching Band Festival Sept. 17

We are excited to announce the return of the Lakewood High School Marching Band Festival! The 35th festival will take place this year on Saturday, September 17, 2022. It will kick off with a parade of bands at 6 pm and continue with the first band performance at 6:30 pm. Gates open at 5:30 pm.



This year, the festival, which is the LHS band's biggest fundraiser, will feature 10 Cleveland-area marching bands including:



Berkshire HS

Eastlake North HS

Fairview HS

Hudson HS

Oberlin HS

Rocky River HS

Strongsville HS

Westlake HS

Malone College

...and Lakewood's very own Ranger Marching Band!



Ticket prices are as follows:

Adults - $9 online, $10 cash at the gate

Seniors (55+) - $7 online, $8 cash at the gate

Students (5-17) - $4 online, $5 cash at the gate

Preschoolers - Free!

Programs - $6 online, $7 cash at the gate

Tickets can be purchased at www.payschoolsevents.com/events/details/21636



Bring the the family to this fun, wholesome event full of pageantry and precision!