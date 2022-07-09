“Education done well is transformative.” – James P. Kubacki



In over forty years devoted to the field of education, James P. Kubacki worked hard to transform the lives of the students he served. Though he no longer walks the halls of St. Edward High School, the recently retired president is still making an impact with his new book, “Choose to Lead: A Practical Guide for Educational Leadership.”



Kubacki has taken the greatest lessons of his career and assembled a guide meant to create and inspire effective leaders among the students, teachers, principals, and trustees that shape our learning institutions. The author will visit Lakewood Public Library to discuss the book on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The event takes place in the Main Library Auditorium.



Born to hardworking parents who ran the Pink Elephant Tavern in Westlake (now the Rusty Barrel), Kubacki went on to graduate from St. Ignatius High School, Harvard University and Fordham University. His robust career has included serving as head of a secondary school, principal, college football coach, college associate dean of admissions and most recently, sixteen years as President of St. Edward High School.



In his book, Kubacki counsels the reader as if they were the new head of school walking through the front doors on day one. He offers insights and tips on what they might expect, how they may be feeling and where to begin.



“First, get to know the lay of the land,” Kubacki advises. “Get keys and wander the campus. Open every door.”



From developing relationships and a vision to managing operations and strategic planning, the author’s guidance extends far past the doors of academia. “Choose to Lead” applies to effective leadership in any field.



The program will begin with a special introduction of Mr. Kubacki by Sean Kearns, St. Edward High School Class of 1988.

Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.