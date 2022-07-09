Lakewood YMCA Adventure Guides Kicks Off Its New Year!

The Lakewood YMCA Adventure Guides, also known as Lake Trail Nation (LTN), is a group of families from Lakewood and the surrounding communities with kids from ages 5-14. We provide opportunities for adult caregivers and their kids to spend enjoyable, constructive time together, fostering companionship and an understanding for a foundation to lifelong friendship. Our activities also allow children and their adults to meet new friends too! Our motto is “Friends Forever!”



Some of the activities we are planning for this upcoming year are: Induction with optional tent camping in the Metroparks, tent camping twice a year at different Ohio State Parks (including a Halloween campout and trick-or-treating at East Harbor State Park), Moon Rock Bowling, a holiday party, family (board)game night, pinewood derby, cabin camping at YMCA Camp Fitch, hiking, a city scavenger hunt and community service projects. We gather at least monthly for an activity, and hope to add other activities for smaller groups, such as pumpkin carving, going to museums, biking, skiing, ice skating/sledding, kayaking/canoeing, laser tag, and other member lead activities. There are no uniforms, no badges to complete, no weekly meetings and no attendance requirements. The more you participate, the more you get out of Adventure Guides!



We are starting our 2022-23 year in September and welcome you to join us! We are hosting information and membership registration for potential and returning members at the Lakewood YMCA on September 13 & 14 from 6:00 - 8:00pm. Registration forms are available at information night, at our table at the Lakewood Community Festival on September 10, 2022 or on line at laketrailnation.com. Our first event of the year, our induction ceremony with dinner and optional overnight camping, will be held on September 24, 2022. Membership from September, 2022-August, 2023 is $75 per family. $40 of that going back to the YMCA for facility usage and insurance. If you are new to Adventure Guides, go to laketrailnation.com and register by September 10, 2022 to ENTER A RAFFLE FOR A FREE MEMBERSHIP for your family for the 2022-2023 year!



Our programs launch adults and their children on a journey of discovery, with the child as the explorer and the adult as the guide. Adventure Guides encourages adult caregivers to get to know your kids through shared experiences while your kids are still young and still want to spend time with you! The one-on-one time in a fun, special environment builds important bonds through shared experiences. Whether it is mother, father, grandparent, or guardian with sons, daughters or both, ALL are welcome to Lake Trail Nation Adventure Guides to create great memories together. It is our belief that the best thing you can spend on your child is YOUR time.

Ann Bischof-Bockbrader is a long time Lakewood Resident and a graduate of Lakewood High with two kids in Lakewood City Schools.