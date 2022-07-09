Lakewood Historical Society Presents: A Peek Into The Past

Lakewood Historical Society is celebrating 70 years since it was founded in 1952 with an exhibition highlighting many items from its permanent collection. "A Peek into the Past" showcases treasures that have been donated, curated, catalogued and stored with the Historical Society during the last 70 years.



You'll see a variety of pieces dating from the 1800s to the 1960s. Included are Victorian dresses, children's clothing of the late 1800s, flapper dresses dating from the 1920s, woolen swimsuits from the early 1900s, men's vests made by a Cleveland tailor, and a selection of hats, umbrellas, walking sticks, jewelry and purses. Visitors will view clothing items for both women and men.



A Victorian parlor furniture set, owned by a prominent Lakewood family, is included in the exhibit. In addition, antique toys, kitchen gadgets, and quilts, created by community members over a century ago, will be be displayed.



The exhibit will be held on Saturdays and Sundays, September 24 and 25, October 1 and 2, and October 8 and 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. each day, at the Nicholson House, 13335 Detroit Ave., Lakewood.



Tickets for "A Peek into the Past" are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 12. Go to this link to purchase tickets: https://buytickets.at/lakewoodhistoricalsociety/754712. Tickets may also be purchased at the Nicholson House on the day of the event.



Proceeds from this exhibition will go towards the preservation and storage of the items in the permanent collection, as well as towards the mission of Lakewood Historical Society.