Lakewood Community Festival Set For Madison Park

Celebrate family, community and cultural heritage at the 34th annual Lakewood Community Festival on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Madison Park, 13029 Madison Avenue. The day of fun and activities for the entire family will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.



The festival is known for a delicious array of nationality foods including pierogis, potato pancakes, kielbasa, stuffed cabbage and more. There will be pizza, of course, and other selections as well. Save room for traditional ethnic pastries, plus ice cream and other desserts.



For the kiddos, the festivities will include an inflatable obstacle course, crafts, games, balloons and giant bubbles.



Keep a look out for the team from the Rocky River Nature Center. They will provide the opportunity to discover and learn about the wild animals who make Ohio their home.



Throughout the day, musical entertainment will be provided by 2 Guys 12 Strings (11 a.m.), Frank Moravcik and the Band (noon), Matt & Jason (1 p.m.), The Newcomers (2 p.m.), Riley & Flanagan (3 p.m.) and The Jobs (4 p.m.).



The festival is traditionally the last event of the summer. The event is sponsored by the Lakewood Community Festival, Inc. and the City of Lakewood.



Karen Karp is a member of the Lakewood Community Festival Committee.