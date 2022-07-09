Keep Lakewood Beautiful to Host 'Pop Up, Pick Up, Pour Up' Cleanup Event On September 28
Keep Lakewood Beautiful is pleased to announce our fourth 'Pop Up, Pick Up, Pour Up' litter cleanup event of 2022. Join our volunteer-led group on Wednesday, September 28th, at 6:30 pm at Lakewood Hardware to do good, have fun, and make friends.
Pop Up - Meet in the parking lot at Lakewood Hardware (16608 Madison Ave) at 6:30 pm. Ample street parking is available in the surrounding neighborhood. Bags, vests, gloves, and litter tongs will be provided.
Pick Up - Help us to pick up litter and beautify the public spaces and commercial corridor near the west-end of Madison Avenue.
Pour Up - Afterwards, around 7:30, we'll head to Mars Bar (15314 Madison Ave) to pour up a drink (pay as you go) and receive a discount on their delicious gyros in celebration of a job well done.
Visit our Facebook event to learn more. We hope you can join us to beautify our community!
Matt Bixenstine
