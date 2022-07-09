HLF Invites Community To Annual Meeting On September 21

The Healthy Lakewood Foundation invites community members to attend its annual community meeting on Wednesday, September 21 from 7:00 - 8:30 PM at the Women's Pavilion at Lakewood Park.



Each year, the HLF board and staff share with the community its progress in advancing health and wellbeing in the Lakewood community. The meeting highlights the work of HLF's grantee partners and current funding opportunities. There will also be a presentation on the City's Community Health Needs Assessment with time for questions and feedback.



The meeting is free and open to the public. Registration is required and is available on HLF's website: https://healthylakewoodfoundation.org/.

We hope to see you there!

Kate Ingersoll is the Executive Director of the Healthy Lakewood Foundation.