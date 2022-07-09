Grant To Benefit District's STEM Initiatives

The Lakewood City Schools and the Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation (LREF) are pleased to announce that Howmet Aerospace Foundation has awarded a $26,910 grant to LREF that will be dedicated to purchasing robot kits for students. This is the second consecutive year LREF has received a Howmet grant to benefit the District.



The District plans to buy Ozobot Evo classroom kits for all seven elementary buildings’ makerspaces, which beginning this school year have dedicated STEM teachers to provide curriculum. The two middle schools will also receive the kits for their STEM classes. Ozobot is a smart robot that can follow lines or roam around freely, detect colors, and can be programmed using visual codes. Students will learn hands-on about robotics, math and programming.



"We are appreciative and grateful for the support that Howmet Aerospace Foundation is providing for STEM education in the Lakewood Schools again this year. It is funding such as this grant which allows the Lakewood Schools to take instruction to the next level and truly provide a world class STEM foundation for its youngest students,” said LREF Executive Director Terri Richards.



The District’s Director of Teaching and Learning, Steven Ast, added:



“Our students and teachers are so fortunate to have this opportunity thanks to generosity and amazing support from the LREF and the Howmet Foundation. This technology provides teachers cutting edge technology resources to empower students as they work toward the Vision of a Lakewood Graduate. Our students’ future will require creative, critical, and design thinking skills, and our teachers are blessed to have these great tools to foster that learning thanks to this grant.”



Howmet Aerospace Foundation invests in STEM and technical education as part of its efforts to educate and inspire tomorrow's scientists, engineers and technical experts. The Howmet Foundation is the independently endowed charitable arm of Howmet Aerospace.



LREF serves current students in the Lakewood City Schools by providing educational enrichment opportunities that enhance excellence in learning, and elevate the quality of each and every student's education, at the elementary, middle or high school levels.