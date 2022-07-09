Division Of Early Childhood And Youth Programming At Cove Community Center

The Division of Youth and Early Childhood have some ways to help and support families in Lakewood.

* Family Room

We could not be happier with our beautiful new Lakewood Family Room at Cove Community Center. This large and inviting space is filled with all kinds of toys and activities sure to entertain your young child. We are pleased to announce our fall schedule which includes evening hours, after school drop ins, new parent support (including lactation help) for those with babies under one, a special time just for the under three crowd, our longstanding Learn Thru Play program, and a new PreK lunch bunch group on Fridays. In addition, we will have special events including Miss Emily's Storytime, family movie nights, parent education groups, and parent advocacy opportunities. If you have a special skill or talent you would like to bring to the center, please reach out to discuss. Our fall schedule begins September 6. Please contact Jessica Parker Program Manager City Of Lakewood Division of Early Childhood for more information: 216-529-5018 or check out the Lakewood Family Room on Facebook

* The Kinship Caregiver Support Group is open to any relative caregiver (grandparent, cousin, aunt/uncle, sibling) or individuals identifying as “fictive kin” (family friends, neighbors, etc.).

Held on the Third Thursday of each month, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Next Groups: 9/15/2022, 10/20/2022

* Active Parenting Classes provide three roadmaps: Early Childhood, School Age, and Teen. These cover every milestone a parent or caregiver may experience with their child/ren. Our group programming is free and offered with a meal and childcare.

If you are interested in learning more about what the Lakewood Area Collaborative has to offer, give us a call at 216-529-6870 today!

Laura Jaissle has been a Lakewood Resident since 2007 and is the current Assistant Director of Human Services for the City of Lakewood.