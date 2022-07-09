Cove Community Center Celebrates With Intergenerational Picnic

The first ever Cove Community Center Intergenerational Picnic was a huge success. We gathered together on a perfect summer day and had all ages present for bocce ball, cornhole, face painting, story time, and many other activities. Around 150 people attended this event.

The staff at Cove worked very hard the day before to prep enough homemade food to serve everyone. Our Director, Chad Berry, introduced us to his now famous Macaroni and Cheese, while Amy Chodzin from H20 made delicious Brussel Sprouts, and the secret BBQ sauce was made by our Maintenance Man James Williams.

All in all it was a great day and hopefully the first of many events like this. We thank you all for coming out to enjoy this event!

We invite you to stop by, and check out this beautiful new space. We are already offering a ton of fun and exciting activities and events... but you can expect a lot more!

Chad Berry, Director of Human Services & Laura Jaissle - Assistant Director of Human Services