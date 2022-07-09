Children’s And Youth Services Programs

Family Weekend Wonders

Looking for weekend entertainment for the whole family? Look no further! Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays- 10:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Saturdays- 10:30a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays- 10:30 a.m.

Homework Help

For Students in Kindergarten through Eighth Grade

August – May

Monday through Friday, 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Main Library Homework Room and Madison Branch

Students who need a little extra help with homework or just want a cool place to work can come to the Library for Homework Help to get assistance and to use the Library’s resources in a quiet place free of distractions. Students can use their library card to check out a Chrome Book to use in the Library and have access to a variety of school supplies including pencils, pens, crayons, markers, calculators, protractors, and more. In addition, students with Eureka Math™ homework will find grade level Homework Helpers workbooks, companion guides to Eureka Math™. A library staff member is on hand and available to assist with everything from spelling words to solving math problems. No registration is required.

Girls Who Code Club

For Students in Sixth through Twelfth Grade

Monday, September 12, 2022- November 21, 2022, 6:00 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. in the Main Library Learning Lab

Join our club of intelligent future techie leaders and build confidence, develop leadership skills, and succeed as a team. Club members build coding skills as they complete coding projects with the direction of a club facilitator. Use computer science to create a project while learning the Core4 computer science concepts that form the basis for all computer programming languages. This eleven-week program is designed for all levels of computer science experience. Registration is required.