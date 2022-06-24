LakewoodAlive Announces a Front Porch Concert Pop-Up on September 8 at Madison Park

LakewoodAlive is excited to announce a Front Porch Concert Pop-Up on Thursday, September 8 from 6;30 to 8 p.m. at Madison Park in Lakewood's Birdtown neighborhood. Bring a blanket or chair and join us for a free, live performance by Madison Cummins followed by Lea Marra & The Dream Catchers in front of the pavilion at Madison Park.



Lea Marra has been writing and performing music since the age of 10. Her inspirations come from nature and her experience with relationships. Lea Marra has advanced her sound with her band The Dream Catchers. The Dream catchers add great musicality to her songs, which include violin, mandolin, banjo, bass, lead guitar, and drums.



Madison Cummins’ style includes influences of folk, classic rock, indie, and alternative music. She has played at assorted venues and events in Akron, Cleveland, and Athens, Ohio. Madison’s debut album, Odd Little Place, was released in 2013. Madison’s sophomore album Antidote was released in July 2020 and recorded with local band Hey Monea.



Front Porch Concert Pop-Up Schedule:

6:30-7 p.m. – Madison Cummins

7-8 p.m. – Lea Marra & The Dream Catchers



This performance will take place in front of the pavilion at Madison Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair or blanket.



The following sponsors generously support the Front Porch Concert Series:



Title Sponsor:

Bentley Wealth Management of Raymond James



Presenting Sponsor:

Lakewood Public Library, Madison Branch