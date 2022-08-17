Young Filmmakers Academy Gives Latest Film The Red Carpet Treatment: LHS Senior Marshall Vargas In Title Role

Young Filmmakers Academy in Lakewood is at it again. The internationally recognized, award-winning film program for kids and teens, now in its sixth year will premiere its new film titled "Star Player" on August 18 at the Sari Feldman Auditorium at Cuyahoga County Public Library's Parma-Snow Branch.

The film, which was written, directed and edited by area middle and high schoolers from Lakewood and surrounding areas, is about a teenage alien who crash lands on earth in 1987, joins the local baseball team and quickly becomes an all-star. But once his secret identity is revealed the town just might turn against him.

Produced by Young Filmmakers Academy and Executive Produced by Eric Swinderman, the Emmy nominated writer and director of the film "The Enormity of Life" starring Breckin Meyer and Emily Kinney, the short film will have its red carpet premiere alongside several other short films produced by YFA this year. Other films include "With Great Power," the story of two students at a school for Super Hero kids in the making, who are having a bad day, as well as several scenes shot by the students of the after school 8 Week Film School.

Star Player features performances from Lakewood student, Marshall Vargas, who plays the title role as well as Sofia Castellanos, Jayson Skudrin Jr., Aidan Benjamin and Victoria Sequera. The cast is rounded out by professional adult actors Andrew Gordon and Angie Prohaska.

The event is open to the public which starts at 6pm and is followed by a Q&A with the teen filmmakers and cast. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.youngfilmmakersacademy.org/red-carpet

Proceeds benefit Lakewood Young Filmmakers Academy, a nonprofit organization located on Madison Ave.

Eric Swinderman is an Emmy nominated and award winning filmmaker and TV producer from Lakewood, Ohio. A graduate of Cleveland State University, he also worked as a producer at NewsChannel 5. His most recent film "The Enormity of Life," starring Breckin Meyer (Clueless, Road Trip) and Emily Kinney (The Walking Dead) was filmed in Lakewood.