Story Time Programs - Children’s And Youth Services

Pre-school Story Time: For You and Your 2 to 5-Year-Old Pre-schooler

This four-week pre-school story time is ideal for walkers, new talkers, and learning early literacy skills. You and your toddler and preschoolers will enjoy short books, songs and rhymes. The focus is on skills with your participation as a model. Registration is required. Register once for all four weeks.

Main Library- Tuesdays, September 13- October 4, 2022

10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wednesdays, September 13- October 5, 2022

11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Thursdays, September 14- October 6, 2022

10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.



Just Baby 'N Me: For You and Your Birth to 24-Month-Old Baby

Just Baby 'N Me is a four-week lap-sit story time ideal for babies from birth through early walkers. The focus is on rhymes, songs, finger plays and exploring short books together. Registration is required. Register once for all four weeks.

Mondays, September 12- October 3, 2022

6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Wednesdays, September 14- October 5, 2022

10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

6:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Thursdays, September 15- October 6, 2022

10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.



Pajama Party: For You and Your 2 to 6 Year-Old Child

Make the Library a part of your bedtime routine with an evening story time. Children are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas and bring their stuffed animal friends to snuggle. Join us as we wind down for the night. This four-week story time is ideal for walkers, new talkers, and learning early literacy skills. You and your children will enjoy short books, songs and rhymes. The focus is on skills with your participation as a model. Registration is required. Register once for all four weeks.

Tuesdays, September 13- October 4, 2022

6:00-6:30 p.m.



Family Weekend Wonders

Looking for weekend entertainment for the whole family? Look no further! Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays- 10:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Saturdays- 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays- 10:30 a.m.

