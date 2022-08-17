Second Annual Car Show At Church of The Ascension - September 11

The Church of the Ascension at 13216 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood is hosting their Second Annual Car Show on September 11th, (Rain Date the 18th) from 10AM until 3PM. There wil be Cars, Raffles, Food and Music,Trophies and Dash Plaques! The Car Exhibitor donation is $10.

Join us as Church of the Ascension prepares to celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2025 on the very same property where it all began in 1875. In 1875 Church of the Ascension was a small wood frame church, known as “the Little White Church,” on property purchased from Lakewood’s pioneer family, the Nicholsons.

The Church of the Ascension is an Episcopalian Church which embodies the motto “God Loves You, No Exceptions.”

Little did our first parishioners whose names were Kirkland, Fry, Hird, Beach, Hall, and Nicholson, know that the church they built, consecrated in 1875, would evolve into the dynamic church it is today.

Today Church of the Ascension serves three community meals each month and hosts 10 weekly AA meetings. The congregation welcomes the community for a shared Thanksgiving Meal and Christmas Luncheon. Clothes are collected for the ministry at St. Luke’s church on the near westside of Cleveland as well as school supplies. A Shawl Ministry supports those going through transitions in their lives. This year we even hosted a community bike rodeo with free bicycle repairs, partnering with Bike Lakewood, the Ohio City Bike Co-op and the Lakewood Police Department.

We have come a long way from the small white wooden church with horse stalls through the Great War, the Depression, World War II and events of modern times.

Join us to support the Ministries at Church of the Ascension on our large property. Enjoy an eclectic collection of cars, food, music, and raffles.

We hope to see you there for a Sunday of fun for all ages.

For questions contact Susan O’Donnell at sjodonnell3651@sbcglobal.net or call Church of the Ascension 216-521-8727.

Susan O'Donnell is a Senior Warden at Church of the Ascension, 13216 Detroit. She is an LHS graduate and lifelong resident of Lakewood, Ohio.