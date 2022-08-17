Mayor's Corner: Crisis Intervention

We’re fortunate to have top notch safety forces in Lakewood, where our fire, EMS, dispatch and police do an excellent job every day protecting our community. I appreciate the partnership I have with our police department that allows us to consider new and innovative ways to approach the job and make a difference. Alternative methods to law enforcement that still maintain our city’s high level of safety are a priority for my administration. One way that Lakewood has had success is through our commitment to crisis intervention training (CIT) and implementation within our police department.

Our police force currently has 27 personnel specifically trained in crisis intervention tactics and interactions, which help safety personnel recognize when they are dealing with someone facing mental illness and helping to stabilize that person. City of Lakewood personnel who have specific CIT training include 16 of our patrol officers who interact daily with the community – but other members of our police also have received the training, from the detective bureau and our dispatchers to many of our supervisors. We also continue to train additional officers in this highly beneficial field and expect five more to complete CIT next month. Our overall goal is to steadily increase the number of officers who have taken the courses and are fully trained in CIT techniques.

Our officers understand and embrace the concept that not every call for service will involve a crime or an arrest. What they often find upon arrival is an opportunity to help those in the midst of a mental health crisis. Our most recent annual report from the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) shows the high volume and high success rate that the LPD has in crisis intervention. Of hundreds of calls for service that involved CIT, none resulted in an arrest. This is a testament to the success of the training and the dedication of our officers, who have been open to new ways of doing the job.

As both mayor and safety director, I strive to view the topic of safety holistically, and through crisis intervention, we can both keep Lakewood safe and friendly while helping those in a difficult state get connected to the resources and professionals they need to address their situation. I appreciate the leadership of Chief Kaucheck on this issue and his entire team at LPD who have embraced the concept of crisis intervention. We all believe in the power of the crisis intervention approach to help achieve our shared mission of keeping Lakewood safe.