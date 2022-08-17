Mayor George Recognizes Lakewood Alive With $10,000 “Tech Boost” Award From Cox Communications

Despite the important work nonprofits and community organizations do in the communities they serve, many are lacking the modern technology tools needed to perform their missions to the fullest. To bridge this technology gap, Lakewood Mayor Meghan George today announced that Cox Communications has awarded grants to nonprofit groups committed to investing in technology equipment for the betterment of its patrons and mission. In Ohio, the company awarded a $10,000 “boost” to LakewoodAlive.

This marks the fifth year of the Cox Communications Tech Boosts program, and the goal remains the same: to help nonprofits invest in technology equipment and services that enrich the lives of community members while fulfilling their missions to the fullest. Last year’s recipient in Ohio was the Olmsted Community Center.

“I am excited to share that LakewoodAlive, an organization committed to building more vibrant and connected communities, is going to drive even more impact in the near future with the Tech Boost grant from Cox Communications,” said Mayor George. “If you live here, you know how much good LakewoodAlive does every day, from its housing outreach and small business support programs to public beautification efforts and hosting large scale events. We are grateful for partnerships with companies like Cox that help organizations like LakewoodAlive fulfill its mission.”

This technology grant is awarded to organizations who reinforce intellectual prosperity and are committed to improving humanity. The nonprofit must demonstrate how the organization will positively impact one of four categories with its Tech Boost award. These include: Environment and Conservation; Health; Early Childhood Education; and Empowering Families and Individuals for Success. LakewoodAlive will use its grant to purchase Dell Optiplex Desktop workstations, Chromebooks, and new conference room technology to foster stronger virtual interactions along with paying for associated subscription costs.



“The Cox Communications Tech Boosts program takes into account the myriad ways our non-profit partners work to improve the world around them through innovative programs and community outreach efforts,” said Rob Brill, market vice president, Cox Communications. “We share in Mayor George’s excitement, as we are certain LakewoodAlive is poised to do incredible things with this Tech Boost grant.”

For more information on the Tech Boost program, visit: https://www.coxcharitiesne.org/tech-boosts

Jeff Lavery is the public relations manager for Cox Communications in the northeast region.



