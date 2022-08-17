Legal Aid’s Annual “Jam For Justice” Cncert Is Back, With A New Format For 2022

There is nothing like a great summer concert – and this year, The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland’s annual summer fundraiser returns with a new format with three opportunities to rock to local bands headlined by local attorneys, judges, and law students.

Don’t miss your chance to support a great cause and enjoy live music from greater Cleveland’s best attorney/judge/law student-led bands.

The main event will be held at the House of Blues Cleveland on September 8 at 6 p.m. Two neighborhood jam sessions will be held beforehand: an East Side Jam Session at BottleHouse Brewery on Wednesday, August 24 at 7 p.m., and a West Side Jam Session at The Brothers Lounge on Wednesday, August 31 at 7 p.m.

Entertaining the crowd at each event will be:

• East Side Jam:

o Luke Lindberg & The Hung Jury

o Case Western Reserve University School of Law’s Razing the Bar

o Emcee: Stephanie Haney, digital anchor and legal analyst at WKYC Studios

• West Side Jam:

o The No Name Band

o Out of Order

o Emcee: Stephanie Haney (WKYC)

• Jam for Justice:

o First Offenders

o The General Counsel Glee Club

o Faith & Whiskey (headlined by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Michael Donnelly)

o Emcees: DJ Brad Wolfe of Brad Wolfe Law, L.L.C. and Delanté Spencer Thomas, President of Norman S. Minor Bar Association

For Jam for Justice 2022, Legal Aid is offering a special All Access VIP Pass for $150 that is a donation to Legal Aid and includes admission to all three events. Individual tickets cost $50 for Jam for Justice (September 8), and $25 for each Jam Session event (August 24 and 31).

More information and tickets are available online: lasclev.org/2022jam

Funds raised by this 2022 concert series will help Legal Aid continue its work to ensure everyone in our community has access to free legal services in civil matters in the areas of housing, education, family, health, work, money and more. Learn more about Legal Aid’s work at lasclev.org and spread the word about Jam with the hashtag #Jam4Justice2022!