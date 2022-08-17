Magic is found in little things, and sometime in their combination. This morning, I had the unusual honor of giving an alumni tour to students that I taught. In fact, the Lakewood High School class of 2012 was the 1st group for which I was the APUSH 9 teacher. (They seem to have forgiven me).



As the memories came flooding back, I was struck by how different it was to be a relatively new teacher. I wasn't fully aware of the wonderful times ahead, of all the classes, students, games and concerts that would enrich my life. As an added bonus, class couple Wayne Majcher and Courtney Shaw brought future Ranger Keegan along for the ride. So fond of this group.



After the tour, it was time for the annual LHS Volleyball Car Wash fundraiser up on Madison behind the stadium.



It was a busy time, but the girls sprung into action, swiftly and efficiently transforming my grimy red car into a shiny new toy. The group had many of my current and past students, as well as a few that will be in my Freshman APUSH Class this year.



I can only imagine how many fond memories I will have when they come home for their tenth reunion. The juxtaposition of these two events did indeed create some Lakewood Ranger magic, but also served as a reminder that life proceeds in circles and the community is paramount.



Long Live Lakewood.