Lakewood Ranger Football Hall Of Fame

With high school football season getting closer, it's a good time to look back on some of our Lakewood Rangers.

Bob Funk was the LHS Male Athlete of the Year in 1962 for excellence in Football and Track, garnering 1st Team All-LEL Honors in both sports (6 total letters).

Bob went on to be a field goal kicker at Ohio State, and made the game winner vs Michigan in the 9-7 Buckeye win in 1965.

He made similar last minute game-winning fields goals that same season vs Washington and Minnesota.