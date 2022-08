The Lakewood Ohio Division of Aging & the Lakewood Family Room will host an Intergenerational Summer Cookout on Tuesday, August 23rd from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Cove Community Center, 12525 Lake Avenue.

To RSVP, call Aging at 216-529-5000 or email The Lakewood Family Room at echildhood@lakewoodoh.net.