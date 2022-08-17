"Infamous" The Musical, Written By Lakewood Native, Debuts In Staged Concert

"Infamous," a musical about the assassination of Abraham Lincoln by John Wilkes Booth, will debut as a staged concert this September at St. Edward High School.



Writer and composer David Michaels grew up in Lakewood, living here for the first 30 years of his life before moving to Fairview Park with his wife Adriana and 3-year-old daughter Maddie. He’s currently the orchestra and choir director at St. Edward High School, his alma mater. “I’ve been a musician ever since I could remember," David said. "I come from a very musical family.” He said that he had long held passions for both music and theater.



“I’ve always wanted to write a musical since I was a little kid,” Michaels explained. “So I’ve always been waiting for that idea to come and kind of stick with me.”



Inspiration struck while Michaels was on a family vacation to the Henry Ford Museum in Michigan, where the chair that Lincoln was assassinated in is on display. David thought, “You know what? That would be a really interesting play.” He read the book "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O’Reilly as well as works by historian James L. Swanson about Lincoln’s assassination and the manhunt that followed. Michaels followed up with a research trip to Washington, D.C. to see Ford’s Theater in person.



Staged readings of "Infamous" began in 2021. Developmental workshops followed at Cleveland State University, and a staged concert at St. Edward High School will follow in just a few weeks with lighting, scenery, and a full pit orchestra. Michaels wrote the book, lyrics, and music of the show himself. Two-time Tony-award-winning producer Ken Davenport is the production coach for "Infamous," Beck Center’s Scott Spence directs, and most of the cast and crew are Cleveland natives.



Two members of Abraham Lincoln’s former church in Washington D.C. are in talks to bring the show there. Michaels’ dream is to have it land on Broadway, and believes the musical has the legs to get it there, though he knows that there’s a long way to go in the development of the show. “We’re hoping that the sky’s the limit, and that this thing flies as high as it can go.” Lin-Manuel Miranda himself sent the production team his well-wishes.



When asked what he’d say to critics who may think that the plot sounds reminiscent of the musical "Assassins" by Stephen Sondheim, Michaels responded, “Assassins covers every single assassin for every single president of the United States of America. Not to mention the musical stylings are highly different. This is a narrowed focus on that one singular event in history. So just because John Wilkes Booth is a character in Assassins doesn’t mean that they are equitable. They are highly different. This is a nod to history, and it really dives into the psyches of John Wilkes Booth and Abraham Lincoln, and what was going on in their minds during that chaotic time."



David feels "Infamous" is a “very timely” show. “It deals with division. It deals with a divided nation, which we currently are. It’s a parallel, a big mirror. When we look at history through the lens of today, we realize that we’re still divided.” Michaels mentioned Lincoln’s famous quote, "A house divided against itself cannot stand." Of the production, he said, “It’s a show that preaches a message of unity. It seeks to show how what happened is not the answer, and that we are Americans, and that we can come together and unite.”



The show runs September 9th through 11th at St. Edward High School (13500 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, Ohio 44107). On September 9th and 10th, the curtain is at 7:00 pm, and on September 11th, the curtain is at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.Infamousmusical.com. There will be a limited number of tickets available at the door.

Jenny Norton is a sixth-generation Lakewoodite and enjoys the music and arts scene of the city.