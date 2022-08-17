Healthy Lakewood Foundation Accepting Applications For Neighborhood Opportunity Grants Funding

The Healthy Lakewood Foundation is excited to announce that it is accepting online application requests for Neighborhood Opportunity Grants funding starting on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Neighborhood Opportunity Grants are small, accessible, and community-based grants that support organizations’ and groups’ drive to initiate and expand meaningful projects at the hyperlocal level. The funding seeks to increase engagement, creativity, and connection by addressing any social determinants of health.

Funding is for projects in Lakewood that:

Support community building and ways of caring for each other.

Address community issues through innovation and trying new ideas.

Advance learning and understanding by doing.

Neighborhood Opportunity Grants funding ranges from $1,000 – $10,000. Applicants can find information and resources to guide them through the steps for applying. The site also offers ways to get support from HLF’s staff in the process.

HLF’s Executive Director, Kate Ingersoll, explains, “This is the first round of these particular grants, and the HLF Board is eager to learn how community groups and residents envision opportunities to build and strengthen our community. We look forward to supporting many meaningful projects."

Applications will be accepted through September 28, 2022, with funding awards announced in November 2022.

To learn more about this opportunity, please go to HLF’s website: www.healthylakewoodfoundation.org.

Kate Ingersoll is the Executive Director of the Healthy Lakewood Foundation.