Healthy Lakewood Foundation 4th Annual Community Meeting - September 21

Please save the date for the Healthy Lakewood Foundation's 4th Annual Community Meeting on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 7:00 - 8:30 PM.

The meeting will be in person at the Woman's Pavilion at Lakewood Park. After two years of virtual meetings, the HLF Board is excited to be back in person with the community and share its recent grantmaking and work over the past year.

The Healthy Lakewood Foundation Board holds a community meeting each year to demonstrate its stewardship of the funds entrusted to it to advance the health and well-being of the community.

All community members are warmly welcomed to attend to learn and engage with the Board and its community partners. The meeting is free but pre-registration is required at www.healthylakewoodfoundation.org.