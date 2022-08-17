Cupcake Wars Goes To The Dogs (And Cats) August 28th

What is sweeter than a summer afternoon of tasting cupcakes and sipping champagne? Doing it for the benefit of the animals at Lakewood’s Animal Shelter!

The Citizens Committee for the Lakewood Animal Shelter (CCLAS), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, will be hosting its 1st Annual Cupcake Wars on August 28th from 1-3PM at The CoLab at 17008 Madison Avenue in Lakewood.

Local bakers will be pitted against each other in a competition of their culinary skills and creativity to present delicious DOG and CAT themed cupcakes. Event guests will taste and vote for their favorites while sipping champagne, coffee and tea.

Winners will be crowned and reign as the 2022 Cupcake Wars Champion in two categories:

Lakewood’s Best Tasting Cupcakes

Best Presentation of the DOG and CAT Theme



Participating Bakers at time of publishing are:

Wicked Woman Bakery

LaLa Custom Cakes

Gingham Market by Gatherings Kitchen

KB Confections

Sweet Petits Patisserie



Citizens Committee for the Lakewood Animal Shelter (CCLAS) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization committed to assisting the companion animals of Lakewood by providing foster and medical care, assisting in the adoption of abandoned animals, and supporting every animal’s well-being throughout their stay at the Lakewood Animal Shelter. CCLAS has been committed to the loving care of Lakewood’s homeless pets for over 30 years! Please help CCLAS sustain its mission.

Tickets are $40 and include a sampling of mini cupcakes from each participating baker, a full-sized decorated DOG or CAT cupcake, champagne, coffee, teas, raffle baskets, a selfie photo booth and more!



Limited tickets are available for this unique afternoon of sweet fun and competition. Don’t miss the opportunity to celebrate the kids back to school and treat yourself!



Get your tickets now at cclas.org/events

Kara Vlach-Lasher is the Vice President of The Citizens Committee for the Lakewood Animal Shelter.