Community West Foundation Announces West Side Catholic Center As Award Recipient: Lakewood Councilmember John Litten Accepts Award

Community West Foundation announced West Side Catholic Center as the 2022 recipient of the David and Martha Hessler Illuminating Hope Award. Since 1977, the West Side Catholic Center has offered hot meals, hospitality, clothing and household goods, emergency services, advocacy, a family shelter, housing solutions, and workforce development training to those in need at no charge, regardless of religious affiliation. They also happen to be Community West’s longest continuously funded nonprofit organization.



The announcement was made during Community West Foundation’s 25th anniversary celebration held at Market Square in Crocker Park on Thursday, July 28th. John Litten, Executive Director of West Side Catholic Center, was called to the stage to accept the award and gave moving remarks. John is one of several very effective leaders at West Side Catholic Center during the shared history with Community West; others included Aggie Hoskins and Jerry Skoch.



The award itself is a replica of the Homeless Jesus statue by Canadian artist, Timothy Schmalz, creator of the Matthew 25 Collection installed in Cleveland by the Foundation. In addition, the winner receives a $10,000 unrestricted grant. The award is named after long-time Community West supporters and philanthropists, David and Martha Hessler, and was created to recognize a local nonprofit with a deep history and commitment to our community that is truly Illuminating Hope.



About Community West Foundation:

Community West Foundation is dedicated to supporting organizations that provide the basic needs of food, clothing, shelter, and medical care in the greater Cleveland area. Originally known as the Fairview/Lutheran Foundation, Community West has been supporting these Cleveland Clinic hospitals as well as many community non-profit agencies through grantmaking since 1997. Under the guidance of the Board of Directors, Community West has grown its giving exponentially over the past 25 years. In 2021, Community West distributed $6.7 million in grants.



The mission of Community West Foundation is to advance the health and well-being of our community. The staff and Board of Directors are guided by the words in Matthew 25:35-40. While their mission is based on these teachings, they are not affiliated with any particular religion. Their grantees, friends and donors come from diverse faiths and practices.



Maria Estes is the Community West Foundation, Marketing & Communications Director.