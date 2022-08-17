Changing Times, Changing Styles: Look Inside Lakewood 2022 House Tour

From an 1890s Queen Anne Victorian to a 1960s Contemporary and a wealth of styles in between, you’re invited to explore some of Lakewood’s architectural treasures during the Lakewood House Tour: Look Inside Lakewood, Sunday, September 11, from 1:00pm to 6:00pm.



Eight superb homes are yours to discover, including a home that was built before Lakewood was Lakewood (we used to be East Rockport Township) and a bank that was transformed into a personal residence. Rounding out your tour experience is a lakefront mid century modern, a charming colonial, a vernacular featuring an impressive garage workshop, an American foursquare and a Tudor style, complete with tower.



It’s been four years since the last House Tour so if you can’t wait one day longer, plan to attend the Patron Party, Saturday, September 10th. The party will be hosted in a home you won’t see on Sunday’s tour – a 1916 traditional style masterfully integrated with 21st century appointments. Mingle with friends, enjoy fine food and plan your tour experience. Tickets for the Patron Party are $85 and include Sunday House Tour tickets.



Tickets to the House Tour are $30 and are on sale now online at lakewoodhistory.org and at the following Lakewood retailers. Your ticket purchase benefits Lakewood Historical Society and their many programs designed to preserve our community’s past for the future.



STEM

Avenue Home

Geiger’s

Stella & Shay Beauty Bar

The Lakewood Historical Society’s Haber Center (Monday through Friday from 11:00am-4:00pm)

The House Tour committee would like to thank our generous sponsors for their support, including Avenue Home and Cotton, select agents from Lucien Realty/Berkshire Hathaway, Cleveland Home Title, First Federal Lakewood, Geiger’s, select agents from Howard Hanna, Troy Bratz/Keller Williams, Rozi’s, and Slife Heating and Cooling.