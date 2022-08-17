Attachment Song

by Ralph Hutchison

You love with attachment,

playfully like the laws of physics.

A green young branch that won't break,

or like a cloud attached to rivers along

blue rain,

Love is young and flexible,

hungry and strong.

Affection is a seed I bear attaching

yellow light

to orange fruit.

Or like a falling leaf attaching

brightly

back at the Root.

Ralph Hutchison, a baker at the Root Cafe in Lakewood, is feeling sentimental about the changing season. He likes to read and talk about books.

Ralph Hutchison

Ralph Hutchison, a baker at the Root Cafe in Lakewood, is feeling sentimental about the changing season. He likes to read and talk about books.

Read More on Other
Volume 18, Issue 16, Posted 3:16 PM, 08.17.2022