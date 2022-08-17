Attachment Song
You love with attachment,
playfully like the laws of physics.
A green young branch that won't break,
or like a cloud attached to rivers along
blue rain,
Love is young and flexible,
hungry and strong.
Affection is a seed I bear attaching
yellow light
to orange fruit.
Or like a falling leaf attaching
brightly
back at the Root.
Ralph Hutchison, a baker at the Root Cafe in Lakewood, is feeling sentimental about the changing season. He likes to read and talk about books.
Volume 18, Issue 16, Posted 3:16 PM, 08.17.2022