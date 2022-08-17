Attachment Song

You love with attachment,

playfully like the laws of physics.

A green young branch that won't break,

or like a cloud attached to rivers along

blue rain,

Love is young and flexible,

hungry and strong.

Affection is a seed I bear attaching

yellow light

to orange fruit.

Or like a falling leaf attaching

brightly

back at the Root.

Ralph Hutchison, a baker at the Root Cafe in Lakewood, is feeling sentimental about the changing season. He likes to read and talk about books.