In celebration of the opening of Lakewood’s Cove Community Center and in partnership with SLA Video Productions the Department of Human Services invites you to create a short video message describing “What Lakewood means to you” inspired by music that bridges the generations. Help us showcase the diversity and commonality contained within our hometown!

Make your own video or stop by Cove Community Center during the month of August for one of four separate opportunities to have your experience professionally captured and your video directly entered into the contest!

Each individual video will be edited into a montage and showcased at a premiere event at Cove Community Center.



One lucky winner will receive a $250 gift card, and a Motown record box set!

Please join us at Cove Community Center (12525 Lake Ave) to have your Lakewood Experience captured between 10AM - 2PM on any of the following days:

Thursday, August 11th

Tuesday, August 16th

Wednesday, August 24th

Monday, August 29th

Would you like to know more? Please visit the promotional website at https://digital.umusic.com/umg-lakewood-ugc-sweepstakes to learn more details and participate. The promotion will go live at 12:00 on August 3rd and run through August 30th.

Laura Jaissle has been a Lakewood resident since 2007 and is current Assistant Director of Human Services for the City of Lakewood.