Virtual and In-Person Programs- Children’s And Youth Services

In-Person Family Weekend Wonders

Looking for weekend entertainment for the whole family? Look no further! Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays- 10:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Saturdays- 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays- 10:30 a.m.



Virtual Meet the Authors

Mary Cole Watson Reads Her Book, "Wisdom Warriors"

Cleveland Heights author Mary Cole Watson shares her book, a culmination of more than twenty short stories, to provide wisdom to all who may need it when faced with a crucial conversation. Mary Cole Watson made it her life goal to ensure the next generation of learners understand their designated place in African American heritage.

Jane Gordon Reads Her Book, "The Journey of Max and Midnight"

Based on a true story, Jane Gordon shares the story of two rescued dogs, along with the experience and the love of having a dog. Gordon’s story-telling will show the excitement that comes with adopting a dog or cat. She lives in North Olmsted with her two sons.

Visit www.lakewoodpubliclibrary.org to view these videos. Make sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date on library news, programs and events.