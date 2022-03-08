Starr Gazer

AUGUST



ARIES: It’s all about you Ram, with Jupiter still in Aries, & in your 1st house, strut your stuff, the Sun is in your 5th house or Romance, light up your fire at the Arts Festival…hmmm.



TAURUS: Jupiter is in the Bull’s 12th, behind the scenes, but the Sun is shining its rays on home/family…whatever you’ve got cooking, you’re keeping your lips zipped, a new recipe?



GEMINI: The Twins are living their dream, Jupiter in your 11th of social organizations, Sun in the 3rd of your community, time for you to be the social butterfly, & head to the arts festival.



CANCER: Lady Venus is in the Crab’s sign, Jupiter in the 10th of career, & the Sun in the 2nd house of money, keep climbing that ladder of success Crab, look for love on the way up, wink.



LEO: Lion you are King/Queen this birthday month, Sun/Mercury in Leo, you are shining on all fronts, intellect & personality, share some of your generosity in the area of foreign affairs, travel.



VIRGO: If you didn’t hit that lotto last month, keep trying, Jupiter is still in your 9th house of other’s money & the Sun is in the 12th, behind the scenes, keep it a secret, then buy an herb store.



LIBRA: The Sun’s shining on your groups & associations, Jupiter is still bringing lucky stars to your relationships, all you must do now is find the balance betwixt the two, go to the festival.



SCORPIO: The Sun is in the Scorpion’s house of career, Jupiter is still holding out in your house of health, keep all things in moderation, hydrate more, come out of the dark into the Sun.



SAGITTARIUS: The Sun is shining in your 9th, of higher education & travel, Jupiter is still holding camp in the romance department, head to the arts fest, for a taste of culture, food & art.



CAPRICORN: The conservative Goat still has lucky beams of Jupiter in your 4th home & family…the Sun has moved into your 8th of other’s money, take a chance, buy a lotto ticket.



AQUARIUS: Jupiter’s visiting your 3rd house of community, the Sun is shining on the 8th of others money & transformation, get thee to the festival, mingle & check out the innovative.



PISCES: The Fish’s finances are growing with Jupiter in the 2nd house of money, the Sun is shining on your 6th house of Health, share the wealth, move to a bigger pond, & swim baby swim.



Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr.com