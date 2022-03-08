LHS Hosts ASM International Teacher Camp With Grad Nicole Hudak

Last week Lakewood High School served as host to ASM International's teacher camp, designed to introduce teachers to the material sciences field of engineering.

A special guest of the camp was Class of 2020's Nicole Hudak, currently an OSU materials science major. Nicole's interest in material science engineering was sparked when Project Lead the Way teacher Bob Sedlak encouraged her to attend ASM's student camp while she was at LHS.

Since then, she has served as a counselor at the camp and was named to ASM's Board of Trustees as a student member. She is interning at The Oatey Co. this summer in Cleveland. We are so proud when we see how the seeds of a passion started as a Ranger blossom into a life path!