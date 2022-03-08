LaLa Custom Cake Celebrates 6 Years In Lakewood!

LaLa Custom Cake has been creating scratch made cakes and cupcakes for 6 years in Lakewood! Since opening our doors in August of 2016, we have been known for creating unique custom flavors and, of course, as our name suggests, custom cakes. LaLa Custom Cake is a made from scratch shop, meaning just about everything including batters, buttercream, compotes and fillings are all made in-house under my guidance. I am the owner and cake chef, Leah Gourlie.

I graduated from Johnson and Wales University in 2003 where I studied Culinary Arts, specializing in fine dining savory foods. After working in several fine dining restaurants in Cleveland, OH and Santa Barbara, CA, I wanted to leave the fast-paced restaurant life for a slower pace but I wanted to stick with a food focus. In an unexpected twist, my career brought me to the Sisters of Saint Joseph convent in Cleveland where I cooked and baked for the sisters for several years. There, I honed my baking skills which grew into a passion for cakes and desserts. Fast forward a few years, and I started LaLa Custom Cake in my home kitchen where each week I would bake and create decadent cupcakes for local farmers markets and local clients.

After taking a leap of faith, I opened my first brick and mortar shop, LaLa Custom Cake in Lakewood, in 2016. Six years later, the shop is going strong with a full staff of dedicated, passionate cake lovers who aim to make not only the most delicious cake but to celebrate our clients along the way. Our mission is to celebrate individuals through service, high quality desserts and artistic designs as they celebrate all of life's extraordinary and ordinary events. We have the privilege of partnering with our clients for their most important life events and we couldn't have picked a better city to start our shop in!

LaLa Custom Cake is located at 15301 Madison Avenue in a deliciously sweet stretch of Lakewood that includes Fear's Confections, Malley's, Tommy's Pastries and Elmwood Bakery. During the shop's open hours customers can stop in to purchase from a selection of pre-made cakes and cupcakes or order ahead online, with most orders only needing to be placed 1-2 days ahead. To celebrate our birthday we will be hosting a "FLAM-azing" party. This Flamingo themed party will include special deals on cupcakes and cakes, giveaways, a balloon artist, snacks for kids of all ages and of course lots of CAKE! The event will be held Saturday August 13 from 11-3pm.