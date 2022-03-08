LaLa Custom Cake Celebrates 6 years in Lakewood!

I am excited that Lala Custom Cake has been creating scratch-made cakes and cupcakes in Lakewood for 6 years! We opened our doors in August of 2016 as a local cake shop known for creating custom flavors and of course as our name suggests, custom cakes. We at LaLa Custom Cake are a scratch shop, meaning just about everything including, batters, buttercream, compotes and fillings are all made in house using some of the techniques I learned in culinary school long ago.

I graduated from Johnson and Wales University in 2003 where I studied Culinary Arts, and specialized in fine dining savory foods. After working in several fine dining restaurants in Cleveland, OH and Santa Barbara, CA, I wanted to leave the fast paced restaurant life for a slower pace but still with a food focus. In an unexpected twist, my career brought me to The Sisters of Saint Joseph convent in Cleveland where I cooked and baked for the sisters there for several years. I used this time to hone bak- ing skills that I didn’t use as much in the savory food industry and develop a passion for cakes and desserts. Fast forward a few years, I started LaLa Custom Cake in my home kitchen. During those first months, I would bake and create decadent cupcakes for local farmers markets and elegant cakes for local wedding clients.

After taking a leap of faith, I opened our first brick and mortar shop, LaLa Custom Cake in 2016. Six years later the shop is going strong with a full staff of dedicated, passionate cake lovers who aim to make not only the most delicious cake but to celebrate our clients along the way. way. Our mission is to celebrate indi- viduals through service, high quality desserts and artistic designs as they celebrate all of life’s ordinary and extraordinary events. We have the privilege of partnering with our cli- ents for their most important life events and we couldn't have picked a better city to start our shop in! LaLa Custom Cake is located on Madison Avenue in a deliciously sweet stretch of Lakewood that includes; Fear's Confections, Malley's Chocolate, Tommy's Pastries and Elmwood Bakery.