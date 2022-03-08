LakewoodAlive Announces Return Of Spooky Pooch Parade On October 15

Get ready for a doggone good time! Spooky Pooch Parade will bring the bark to Madison Park once again. LakewoodAlive’s 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade takes place on Saturday, October 15, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Madison Park in Lakewood’s Birdtown neighborhood.

LakewoodAlive’s family-friendly Spooky Pooch Parade consists of a free-to-attend festival at Madison Park, a parade along Madison Avenue and surrounding streets and an awards presentation. A favorite autumn tradition for Northeast Ohio dog lovers, this community festival represents a one-of-a-kind event within the region, providing a tail-wagging good time for canine and human guests alike.

Registration for the parade will open on Wednesday, August 24. Pre-registration is $10 per dog and day-of registration is $15 per dog. Multiple dog discounts are available with pre-registration only. Humans are free. This community event takes place rain or shine, and proceeds from the parade benefit LakewoodAlive, a community centered nonprofit organization.

Festivities get underway with the Spooky Pooch Festival beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Madison Park, during which attendees can enjoy entertainment, children’s games and dog-related vendors.

The dog parade commences at 2 p.m. Dogs of all shapes and sizes dressed in their finest Halloween fashions will strut their stuff as judges will award prizes including Best Pooch & Child, Best Pooch & Adult, Best Pooch & Group, Spookiest Pooch and Best in Show. Contestants must register and participate in the parade in order to be eligible to win a prize.

“The Spooky Pooch Parade is an autumn tradition in Lakewood that so many of our neighbors look forward to every year,” said Ian Andrews, Executive Director of LakewoodAlive. “We are thrilled to gather once again at Madison Park for a celebration of canines, costumes and community.”

For more information, please visit LakewoodAlive.org/SpookyPooch.

The following sponsors generously support the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade:

Top Dog Sponsor:

City of Lakewood

Dedicated Dog Sponsors:

Inn the Doghouse

Lakewood Public Library, Madison Branch

Oktober’s



Pet’s General Store

Jacqueline Bon is the Marketing & Development Coordinator at the LakewoodAlive. She enjoys the people, places, and events that make Lakewood a uniquely beautiful community.